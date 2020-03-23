UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Stay At Homes For Your Own Safety: Special Assistant To The Prime Minister On National Health Services Dr. Zafar Mirza

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 05:14 PM

Stay at homes for your own safety: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr. Zafar Mirza

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr. Zafar Mirza on Monday urged people to stay at their homes for their own safety

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr. Zafar Mirza on Monday urged people to stay at their homes for their own safety.

Addressing a joint media briefing, he congratulated nation on Pakistan Day celebrations, saying that each person should play his responsibility in this testing time.

He said, "We all are united to defeat coronavirus with determination and strong resolve." Dr Zafar said Coronavirus would not affect anyone unless you go out and bring itself to your home, adding that it was very important to stay at their homes.

He said that people should avoid shaking hands and wash hands repeatedly for 20 seconds.

The SAPM said that people should avoid outdoor movement and stay their homes, adding that in case people had to go out then they should avoid congested places.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Pakistan Day Media All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

First-day of lockdown in city; routine activities ..

2 minutes ago

We can defeat corona as a nation; Sindh Minister f ..

2 minutes ago

German Disease Control Institute Puts Average Age ..

2 minutes ago

Italy Holds Consultations on Russian Experts Engag ..

2 minutes ago

We altogether will fight against Corona Virus: Pro ..

8 minutes ago

Mohammed Al Bowardi, NATO Deputy SG discuss joint ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.