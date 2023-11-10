Steps afoot to control Congo virus in BMC: MS Dr Karmran

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) Medical Superintendent of Bolan Medical Complex Hospital Quetta Dr. Kamana Gichlki on Friday said that 20 kits of mega platelets epheresis were provided to the Director Regional Blood Center Quetta Prof. Dr. Hanif Mengal on the instructions of the Balochistan Secretary Health in view of the implementation of Congo virus emergency in Balochistan Health Department.

Talking to journalists, on the occasion, he said that Apheresis separates the blood extracted from the body of the patient or donor into its various components with the help of kits, containing plasma, platelets, white blood cells, and red blood cells.

Random donor units are capable of increasing the platelet count to 10,000, while mega units can raise the platelet count to 50,000 to 70,000, he explained.

Dr. Kamalan Gichki said platelet kits were provided to RBC on an emergency basis to treat patients infected with Congo virus.

He said that due to the spread of Congo virus in the province, instructions have been issued to all doctors, medical staff, patients, and their caregivers in Bolan Medical Hospital to take precautionary measures and steps had been taken to deal with any emergency in the hospital.