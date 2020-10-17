'Steps being taken to prevent spread of dengue larvae'

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Mir Muhammad Nawaz said that hotspots of dengue virus breeding were being eliminated to prevent the spread of virus in the district

SIALKOT (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Mir Muhammad Nawaz said that hotspots of dengue virus breeding were being eliminated to prevent the spread of virus in the district.

He stated this during a meeting while reviewing the departmental performance of the District Vigilance Committee for Dengue Prevention here at DC Committee Room.

He said that dengue was a community disease and community mobilization was an essential component to control it.

He urged the people to play proactive role for the elimination of dengue larva and keep their environment neat and clean.

He said that keeping the environment clean and dry, not only the responsibility of the institutions but also the responsibility of people. He said that there was a need to launch a public awareness campaign as well in this regard.