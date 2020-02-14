Steps taken on war footing to keep Pakistan safe from coronavirus: Zafar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th February, 2020) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Dr. Zafar Mirza has said the government has taken steps on war footing to keep the people of Pakistan safe from coronavirus.

Chairing a meeting of novel coronavirus emergency core group in Islamabad, he said no case of coronavirus has been reported in Pakistan.The Special Assistant said the passengers coming from China are being screened and their data is also being collected.Dr Zafar Mirza said a campaign has also been started to create awareness amongst the masses about coronavirus.