Steps To Control Dengue Virus Reviewed

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 08:21 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination on Tuesday reviewed the steps being taken to minimize the appearance and spread of dengue fever in Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

The meeting was convened on the directions of Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza to make coordinated efforts to control dengue.

Speaking on the occasion Secretary Health Dr Allah Bakhsh Malik said that Dr Zafar Mirza directed to have preparation plan ready at hospitals focusing on preventive care, diagnostic facilities, availability of beds alongwith treatment protocol.

He said coordinated efforts were being made to control dengue situation. The Islamabad team was working in close coordination with Rawalpindi Health officials for prevention and control of dengue, he added.

It was informed that an Action Plan on Dengue has been prepared and is being implemented.

The actions being taken included identifying and destroying mosquito breeding sites, covering open drinking water containers, removal of tyres, shoppers, plastic bottles and other wastes from roofs, draining water from room coolers and trays of refrigerators, formation of six teams of sanitary inspectors and malaria supervisors and formation of 136 teams of lady health workers.

The meeting was informed that The Dengue Control Cell was already activated and managed.

It was informed that immediately outdoor and indoor surveillance teams were deputed to start fogging the area and create awareness amongst the community through door t door visits by Lady Health Workers.

There was daily sharing of dengue cases reports by all major hospitals in Islamabad whereas daily meetings with field staff are being held.

In addition urban sectors of Islamabad which are managed by MCI and are well under control through coordinated efforts. Till date only 12 patients have been reported.

The meeting was briefed that there have been 118 confirmed patients of dengue fever in village Mohra Nagyal that have all been responded and response of the health department undertaken by the field teams has been reflected on the dash board. Efforts are on way to contain the disease, reduce the spread and mitigate its effects.

The meeting was attended by administrations of the two districts included DC Rawalpindi, Additional DC Rawalpindi and Additional DC Islamabad, a high level team of experts from DG Health office Lahore (Punjab), EDs and their representatives of all the Islamabad hospitals and the EDO, DHOs and Dengue Control Focal Persons from Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

