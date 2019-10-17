UrduPoint.com
Steps Under Way To Meet Nutritional Deficiencies In Kids: Minister

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 08:53 PM

Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that the Health Department was taking steps to meet nutritional deficiencies in children across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that the Health Department was taking steps to meet nutritional deficiencies in children across the province.

She was speaking as guest of honour at a ceremony, held in connection with the World Food Day at Punjabi Open Complex.

Provincial Food Minister Samiullah Chaudhry, DG Punjab Food Authority/ Provincial Secretary Health Capt (R) Muhammad Usman and people from different walks of life were also present.

Dr Yasmin paid tributes to Food Minister Samiullah Chaudhry and DG PFA Capt (R) Muhammad Usman for holding the ceremony in connection with the World Food Day.

"Food should never be wasted," she stressed adding that Punjab Food Authority was playing a pivotal role for providing quality food to people.

She said that healthy and quality food guarantees a healthy society.

