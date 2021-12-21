Steps underway to renovate health centres in south Punjab

UrduPoint.com

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Secretary Primary and secondary health care department south Punjab, Tanveer Tabassam on Tuesday said the provincial government was taking steps to renovate health centres in south Punjab.

Talking to APP, he said the PTI government was striving hard to promote health sector by ensuring best medical facilities in urban and rural areas.

He said the work was underway to renovate 77(BHUs), 43 (RHCs), 14 (THQs) with a cost of 300 millions of rupees allocated by Punjab government for the provision of best health facilities and beautification of health centres.

The incumbent government was also keen to open new health centres to facilitate masses at their doorstep.The government was going to start a new revolutionary initiative in south Punjab named as Sehat card, he informed.

