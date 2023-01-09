Stomach worm eradication campaign kicked off in Islamabad

Stomach worm eradication campaign among the children kicked off on Monday in all public and private educational institutions of Islamabad Capital Territory

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :Stomach worm eradication campaign among the children kicked off on Monday in all public and private educational institutions of Islamabad Capital Territory.

According to sources, the parents are advised to send their children between 5 to 14 years of age to any nearby private or government school from January 9 to 13 for free and safe medicine.

This year worm eradication campaign is started with the slogan "Get rid of stomach bugs and stay healthy".