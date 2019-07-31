UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Stress Hurts Women's Hearts More Than Men's

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 08:35 PM

Stress hurts women's hearts more than men's

A new study has found that stress may be more harmful for women's heart than it is for men's

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :A new study has found that stress may be more harmful for women's heart than it is for men's.

Researcher from Duke University, Wei Jiang, who's also the study's senior author, said that normally when under stress, people fought back by pumping more blood to the body, and as per the data, women were not reacting that way as well as men were.

In their analysis, the researchers reviewed data on 254 men and 56 women who had a history of ischemic heart disease or decreased blood flow to the heart.

Participants performed stressful tasks, such as describing an event that made them angry, while researchers monitored their heart function and other vital signs, Science Daily reported.

During times of stress, 57 percent of female participants experienced reduced blood flow to the heart, or ischemia, as compared to 41 percent of men. Ischemia is a prevalent component of cardiovascular disease and often the factor that leads to death.

In the study, women under mental stress expressed a greater increase in negative emotions and a greater decrease in positive feelings. By contrast, men had greater rise in blood pressure in response to mental stress, the data showed.

Related Topics

May Women Event From Blood

Recent Stories

Lawyer's fraternity playing vital role in dispensa ..

3 minutes ago

DPM hosts UN-Habitat Executive Director in Abu Dha ..

53 minutes ago

101 power pilferers caught in South Punjab

3 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister reviews progress on developm ..

3 minutes ago

Opposition parties holding protests for personal g ..

3 minutes ago

11 criminal gangs busted; 44 arrested in Rawalpind ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.