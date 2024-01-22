Stress main reason for increasing cholesterol: Dr.Ghulam Hussain

Physician Doctor Ghulam Hussain Baloch of Agha Khan Maternal and Child Care Centre Hyderabad on Monday said that cholesterol is responsible for heart attacks and its level is increasing in the human

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Physician Doctor Ghulam Hussain Baloch of Agha Khan Maternal and Child Care Centre Hyderabad on Monday said that cholesterol is responsible for heart attacks and its level is increasing in the human

body due to stress.

Talking to APP, he said stress is one of the main reasons for the increasing cholesterol

level in the human body, high blood pressure, diabetic and cholesterol were the

main causes of heart attacks in the past but nowadays there are so

many risk factors leading to heart diseases.

Dr.Ghulam Hussain said stress is not an emotion but a process by which

individual responds to environmental conditions and events perceived

as threatening or challenging.

He said systolic blood pressure, diastolic blood pressure and heart

rate were found to have increased due to stress and added that

psychological stress had long been thought to be associated with the

coronary artery disease (CAD) as a risk factor that developed

arteriosclerosis and as a precipitating factor in the event of a heart

attack, he added.

He further informed that cholesterol is also present in some foods

including eggs, butter and cream, liver and kidney.

The total amount of cholesterol in our bodies at any one time will

depend on the amounts synthesized and excreted and the amount of

dietary cholesterol absorbed. Usually only about one third of the

cholesterol in the body comes from the diet, Dr. Baloch informed.

He said that complications of raised blood pressure include heart

failure, peripheral vascular disease, renal impairment, retinal

hemorrhage and visual impairment.

He said raised total cholesterol was another major cause of the

disease in both developed and the developing world, while a third of

ischemic heart disease was attributable to high cholesterol.

Insufficient physical activity was the fourth leading risk factor for

mortality, added.

Dr Ghulam said a specific amount of cholesterol is essential for the human

body but when it exceeds the required level, it creates plaque. This

plaque is called atherosclerotic plaque, which narrows the arteries,

obstructs smooth blood flow, and causes clotting of blood, which can

cause heart attack” he informed.

Dr.Baloch emphasized the need to keep one’s blood cholesterol level

under control.

He said that the people’s lack of ability to bear the cost of

treatment was also a major social and economic problem, which was not

helping to the control of heart diseases at all.

Dr. Ghulam Hussain stressed on the importance of reliable and

high-quality diagnostic and treatment facilities for those suffering

from cardiac ailments.

He advised the people to achieve energy balance and a healthy weight,

limit energy intake from total fats, and shift fat consumption from

saturated to non-saturated fats.

He also advised to increase consumption of fruits and vegetables,

pulses, whole grains and nuts, to limit the intake of free sugars and

salt, and to ensure that salt is iodized.

