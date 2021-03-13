UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Strict Adherence To SoPs Imperative To Counter Third Wave Of Covid-19: Faisal Sultan Warns

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 13th March 2021 | 12:56 PM

Strict adherence to SoPs imperative to counter third wave of Covid-19: Faisal Sultan warns

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health, Dr Faisal Sultan Saturday urged the public to strictly adhere to COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) in the wake of increasing number of infections in the country during the new third wave of COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health, Dr Faisal Sultan Saturday urged the public to strictly adhere to COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) in the wake of increasing number of infections in the country during the new third wave of COVID-19.

"COVID-19 is deadly virus but we can control it just as we controlled it by following the SOPs during the previous two wave", he said while speaking to ptv news channel.

He said third wave could hit the country further and warned that this wave could be deadlier than the previous two waves.

The government is seeking public full cooperation in adhering to the SOPs, he said, adding, we can save precious lives including those of our near and dear ones by taking preventive measures.

He said that big cities of the country are under strong wave of Covid 19 , adding, with increase in number of coronavirus infections, the number of patients in the hospitals has also increased.

We must wear a mask when going out as it reduces transmission of infection by 70 to 90 per cent. Proper hand washing with soap is very beneficial and so is social distancing. If we continue to practice all SOPs, I assure you that we will counter the second wave of COVID-19 just as successfully as we managed the first time, he added.

He said government was taking practical emergency steps to close all shopping malls, schools, markets and marriage halls within allocated time slots following the prescribed SOPs.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Marriage Market All Government PTV Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Prices of kitchen items ease as SPI falls 0.57 pc

4 minutes ago

Three died, seven injured in three separate road a ..

4 minutes ago

Taliban Attack Kills 6 Military Personnel in Kundu ..

4 minutes ago

COAS, Australian High Commissioner discuss Afghan ..

45 minutes ago

Archer determined to clinch World Cup place despit ..

4 minutes ago

Ambassador Haque chairs virtual meeting with FPCCI ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.