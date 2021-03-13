Strict adherence to SoPs imperative to counter third wave of Covid-19: Faisal Sultan warns

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health, Dr Faisal Sultan Saturday urged the public to strictly adhere to COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) in the wake of increasing number of infections in the country during the new third wave of COVID-19.

"COVID-19 is deadly virus but we can control it just as we controlled it by following the SOPs during the previous two wave", he said while speaking to ptv news channel.

He said third wave could hit the country further and warned that this wave could be deadlier than the previous two waves.

The government is seeking public full cooperation in adhering to the SOPs, he said, adding, we can save precious lives including those of our near and dear ones by taking preventive measures.

He said that big cities of the country are under strong wave of Covid 19 , adding, with increase in number of coronavirus infections, the number of patients in the hospitals has also increased.

We must wear a mask when going out as it reduces transmission of infection by 70 to 90 per cent. Proper hand washing with soap is very beneficial and so is social distancing. If we continue to practice all SOPs, I assure you that we will counter the second wave of COVID-19 just as successfully as we managed the first time, he added.

He said government was taking practical emergency steps to close all shopping malls, schools, markets and marriage halls within allocated time slots following the prescribed SOPs.