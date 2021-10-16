UrduPoint.com

Strict Dengue Monitoring Underway In City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 16th October 2021 | 05:17 PM

Strict dengue monitoring underway in city

The anti-dengue drive initiated by the district administration was in full swing under which surveillance was being carried out at various points in the provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :The anti-dengue drive initiated by the district administration was in full swing under which surveillance was being carried out at various points in the provincial capital.

Assistant Commissioner Raiwind Adnan Rasheed on Saturday visited Johar Town area, where he inspected anti-dengue arrangements and got registered a case against auto workshop owner over the presence of dengue larva. He instructed the house owner about dengue prevention. He observed the attendance and performance of anti-dengue squad deputed on field duty in the area.

Assistant Commissioner Cant Zeeshan Ranjha visited DHA phase-5 to inspect anti dengue arrangements at under-construction plazas and commercial buildings. He also stop the construction work of commercial building due to presence of dengue larva and issued warnings to various property owners over larva presence.

All the departments were working in a coordinated manner to make the anti-dengue campaign a success, he said.

He directed the dengue teams deputed in the area to gear up pace of anti-dengue spray process.

Assistant Commissioner City Sardar Fizan Ahmed inspected anti dengue arrangements at various auto workshops in his jurisdiction and directed to speed up fumigation process.

It was pertinent to mention here that around 70 cases have been registered against dengue SOPs violators by the district administration, during the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Cantt sealed Bismiallah Departmental Store at Calvary GroundGulberg for selling sugar at high rates.

