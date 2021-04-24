Strict implementation of SOPs only way to counter recent Covid-19 situation: Faisal Sultan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health, Dr Faisal Sultan Saturday expressed his fear that the country might face the worst coronavirus situation if strict preventive measures of Covid-19 were not strictly adhered to.

The Covid-19 positivity ratio has doubled and requirements for medical oxygen has jumped manifold amid dangerous third wave of Covid, he said while speaking to a private news channel.

The dangerous third wave of COVID-19 is rapidly spreading and the virus is reaching areas in the country where the virus did not reach during the previous two waves.

The number of positive cases is increasing at a rapid pace and we have had to increase the capacity of treating COVID-19 cases in our hospitals," he added.

He said army and police personnel on patrolling duty was taking strict action against SOPs violators.

Dozens of shops were sealed and shop owners were arrested for allowing SOPs violators into their shops, he added.

He urged people to support the government's efforts in effectively dealing with the second wave of Covid-19 by adopting all preventive measures against the disease.

He said important organized decisions had been made in NCOC keeping in view the prevailing coronavirus situation in all provinces with an objective to ensure containing the disease.

"There are threats of further increase in number of coronavirus cases throughout the country which can increase load on the already overburdened health system," he said, adding that citizens should ensure adopting safety measures to protect themselves.

He also appealed religious scholars to play their role in educating people during holy month of Ramazan to strictly adopt special preventive measures.

He said increasing trend of disease has caused burden on the country's health system particularly in urban centers.

Replying to a question, he said Pakistan is speeding up its coronavirus vaccination drive in order to protect lives amid COVID-19 the third wave, adding, Pakistan in month of May and June would get further 4 to 6 million consignment of Covid doses.