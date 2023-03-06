UrduPoint.com

Students Donate Blood In Multan

Faizan Hashmi Published March 06, 2023 | 07:49 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ):A number of students of Air University, Multan Campus, donated blood at a camp organized by the Regional Blood Centre, Government of Punjab, at the campus on Monday.

Director of Campus Dr.

Ghulam Ali hailed the students for their participation in blood donation and lauded their seriousness in initiatives meant to help those in need.

He said that people can donate blood twice or thrice a year adding that donating blood speeds up the blood formation process in the body and brings improvement in health.

Senior manager of blood donors mobilization Ahmad Nawaz Chauhan, assistant manager Syed Muhammad Asim, Dr. Mian Abbas, Dr. Muhammad Zubair, Munir Ahmad and others were present.

