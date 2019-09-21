Students' Role Urged For Polio Awareness
Umer Jamshaid 19 hours ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 11:10 PM
Punjab University Institute of Communication Studies in collaboration with UNICEF and Punjab government organized a seminar on 'Make Polio-free Pakistan' here on Saturday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab University Institute of Communication Studies in collaboration with UNICEF and Punjab government organized a seminar on 'Make Polio-free Pakistan' here on Saturday.
The speakers highlighted the harmful effects of polio on human life.
They urged the students to play their role for creating awareness among the masses against the disease and make Pakistan polio-free.
The ICS Incharge Dr Noshina Saleem, Punjab Government Additional Secretary Health Salmon Ghani, representatives from UNICEF, faculty members and a large number of students participated in the seminar.