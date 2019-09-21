UrduPoint.com
Students' Role Urged For Polio Awareness

Umer Jamshaid 19 hours ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 11:10 PM

Students' role urged for polio awareness

Punjab University Institute of Communication Studies in collaboration with UNICEF and Punjab government organized a seminar on 'Make Polio-free Pakistan' here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab University Institute of Communication Studies in collaboration with UNICEF and Punjab government organized a seminar on 'Make Polio-free Pakistan' here on Saturday.

The speakers highlighted the harmful effects of polio on human life.

They urged the students to play their role for creating awareness among the masses against the disease and make Pakistan polio-free.

The ICS Incharge Dr Noshina Saleem, Punjab Government Additional Secretary Health Salmon Ghani, representatives from UNICEF, faculty members and a large number of students participated in the seminar.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

