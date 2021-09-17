Students to be immunized Pfizer vaccine on campuses soon

Students between the age of 15 to 17 years would be inoculated Pfizer vaccine on campus soon by the health department teams after confirmation of their ages through B form, said an official source here on Friday

The source informed APP that Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority, Dr Shoaib Gurmani had spoken to Divisional Director Colleges, Dr Farid Sharif in this connection.

As soon as the lists of the students in age group from 15 to 17 years were compiled by the educational institutions, vaccinators would visit to immunize them, the source said and added that the plan has been devised to accelerate the vaccination for them.

Government has recently announced Pfizer shots to adolescents falling between 15 to 17 years against the virus and directed health department to reach out the students on campuses for this purpose, the source maintained.