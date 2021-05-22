UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Study Finds 96% Of COVID-19 Patients Have Antibodies 1 Year After Recovery

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 22nd May 2021 | 02:00 PM

Study Finds 96% of COVID-19 Patients Have Antibodies 1 Year After Recovery

A study by Japan's Yokohama City University showed that 96% of people previously infected with COVID-19 still had antibodies a year after recovery, Kyodo News Agency reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2021) A study by Japan's Yokohama City University showed that 96% of people previously infected with COVID-19 still had antibodies a year after recovery, Kyodo news Agency reported.

The study looked at results from 250 people aged 21-78 who tested positive for the virus between February and April last year and found that those COVID-19 patients who showed more severe symptoms all had antibodies in the following year, while 97% of those with mild or no symptoms had antibodies in the first six months after being ill.

The study also found that only 69% of people who were sick with mild or no symptoms of COVID-19 last year had antibodies to fight the South African variant six months after being ill, 75% against the Indian variant, 81% against the Brazilian variant and 85% against the UK variant.

The study further showed that these percentages declined in the following year.

The study concluded that former COVID-19 patients who were ill in the first few months of the pandemic, especially if they had mild or no symptoms, must still be vaccinated in order to avoid being infected with a COVID-19 variant from the United Kingdom, South Africa, Brazil or India.

Related Topics

India Yokohama Brazil United Kingdom Japan South Africa February April All From

Recent Stories

272 development schemes chalked out for Southern P ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan reaffirms support to Kashmir cause; will ..

3 minutes ago

Some 300 People Get Food Poisoning in Northeastern ..

3 minutes ago

Armeena Khan receives certificate over public serv ..

9 minutes ago

2 robbers held in faisalabad

6 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Says Vaccine Work With Pa ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.