UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Study Finds Sinovac Vaccine 99.49 Pct Effective In Immune Responses

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 02:06 PM

Study finds Sinovac vaccine 99.49 pct effective in immune responses

A new vaccination study conducted by Thailand's Chulalongkorn University has found that China's Sinovac vaccine has extremely high efficacy in boosting immune responses against COVID-19, according to media reports

BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :-- A new vaccination study conducted by Thailand's Chulalongkorn University has found that China's Sinovac vaccine has extremely high efficacy in boosting immune responses against COVID-19, according to media reports.

The study run by the Center of Excellence in Clinical Virology of the Faculty of Medicine at the university showed that 99.49 percent of the recipients had developed antibody responses four weeks after their second shots, the Bangkok Post said on Sunday, quoting the study results.

Three weeks after the first shot, around 66 percent of the recipients had developed immune responses, the report added.

The number of antibodies against the coronavirus were measured with Roche Elecsys Electrochemiluminescence Immunoassay, a qualitative detection of total antibodies developed against the virus in people's blood samples before and after the vaccination period, said the research group.

The tests were conducted before injections, three weeks after the first shot and four weeks after the second injection.

Related Topics

Thailand China Bangkok Sunday Post Media Blood Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Effective June 1st, UAE Commercial Companies Law a ..

9 minutes ago

Pakistan recognizes among successful countries in ..

3 minutes ago

ENOC Group to open 25 service stations across UAE ..

24 minutes ago

Armed Belgian soldier on run after threatening Cov ..

7 minutes ago

Thailand reports 3,394 new COVID-19 cases, 29 more ..

7 minutes ago

Complaints of citizens to be addressed timely: DPO ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.