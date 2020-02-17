Study finds varying the amount lifted can increase muscle strength

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Researchers have demonstrated that reducing the amount of weight that people lift in training can improve their performance

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th February, 2020) Researchers have demonstrated that reducing the amount of weight that people lift in training can improve their performance.New research confirms that velocity-based training improves performance while reducing muscle fatigue.The researchers, from the University of Lincoln in the United Kingdom, have shown that weightlifters can enhance their performance across a range of measurements by varying the amount of weight that they lift in their training sessions.Two types of strength trainingThese exercises could include, for example, pressups, situps, or lifting weights ideally, as many as a person can manage before they find it difficult to do another repetition.For athletes, these forms of exercise are even more important, particularly for those playing sports that rely on muscle strength.Varying the amount liftedThe researchers recruited 16 men between the ages of 18 and 29 years, who all had at least 2 years' experience weightlifting.They assigned each participant to one of two groups.

The first group completed 6 weeks of training using PBT, while the second group used VBT.The researchers determined the maximum weight that each participant could lift.The PBT group then did training based on lifting a percentage of this weight.

Meanwhile, the VBT group did a series of warmups that allowed the researchers to measure their performance relative to their predetermined maximum and their warmup measurements on previous days.The researchers then tailored the amount of weightlifting that the VBT group members did.

If a weightlifter was less able to lift weights that day, the team reduced the amount that they asked them to lift. Conversely, if the weightlifter was able to lift the weights as quickly as on previous days, they received heavier weights to lift.Higher performance, lower muscle fatigueAt the start of the 6 week training program, the weightlifters performed a bench press, conventional deadlift, strict overhead press, countermovement jump, and squat press.They then repeated these exercises at the end of the study to determine how effective the two different training regimens had been.Despite lifting less weight overall, the researchers found that the weightlifters using VBT increased their performance more than the group using PBT.According to Dr.

Dorrell, "While some of these changes could be considered as only �small improvements' and were similar to the group using the traditional training method, the velocity group lifted significantly less in order to see the gains they made."