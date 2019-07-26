UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Study Links Higher Body Weight Later In Life To Faster Brain Aging

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 12:39 PM

Study links higher body weight later in life to faster brain aging

Having an unhealthy weight is a significant risk factor for many health problems, including developing metabolic conditions, such as diabetes, as well as cardiovascular problems

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th July, 2019) Having an unhealthy weight is a significant risk factor for many health problems, including developing metabolic conditions, such as diabetes, as well as cardiovascular problems.But could excess weight also be a risk factor for cognitive decline? This is the question that researchers from the Miller school of Medicine at the University of Miami in Florida have been considering in a new study, whose results now feature in the journal Neurology.This research indicates that there is a link between body mass index (BMI) later in life and the rate of cortical thinning in older age.The cerebral cortex is the outer layer of the brain, which contains a high amount of gray matter, the substance made out of neuronal cell bodies.

Researchers associate the thinning of the cortex with cognitive decline, which, in turn, they associate with a higher risk of dementia.In this latest study, the researchers worked with 1,289 participants whose age averaged 64 years old.

Of these, around two-thirds were of Hispanic heritage.At baseline, the investigators measured the participants' BMIs, as well as their waist circumferences. Among the participants, 346 had BMIs of under 25, which, according to guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), denote a healthy weight.A further 571 participants had BMIs ranging from 25 to 30, which placed them in the "overweight" category, and 372 people had a BMIs of 30 or higher, denoting obesity.Among the participants with healthy BMIs, of which 54% were women, the average waist circumference was 33 inches.

Among the overweight participants, of which 56% were females, the average measurement was 36 inches. Lastly, among those with obesity, which included 73% women, the average waist circumference was 41 inches.At a follow-up assessment, after an average of 6 years, the team also asked the participants to undertake MRI scans to measure their cortical thickness and total brain volume, among other factors.

Related Topics

Miami Florida Women From Weight

Recent Stories

Maleeha Lodhi elected vice president of UN ECOSOC

22 minutes ago

Time has come to implement promises made during Tr ..

22 minutes ago

Australian ambulance to grant patients' dying wish ..

22 minutes ago

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

22 minutes ago

Caracas Slams New US Sanctions as Infringement Upo ..

22 minutes ago

Media registration for 2019-20 season opens

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.