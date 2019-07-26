Study links higher body weight later in life to faster brain aging

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th July, 2019) Having an unhealthy weight is a significant risk factor for many health problems, including developing metabolic conditions, such as diabetes, as well as cardiovascular problems.But could excess weight also be a risk factor for cognitive decline? This is the question that researchers from the Miller school of Medicine at the University of Miami in Florida have been considering in a new study, whose results now feature in the journal Neurology.This research indicates that there is a link between body mass index (BMI) later in life and the rate of cortical thinning in older age.The cerebral cortex is the outer layer of the brain, which contains a high amount of gray matter, the substance made out of neuronal cell bodies.

Researchers associate the thinning of the cortex with cognitive decline, which, in turn, they associate with a higher risk of dementia.In this latest study, the researchers worked with 1,289 participants whose age averaged 64 years old.

Of these, around two-thirds were of Hispanic heritage.At baseline, the investigators measured the participants' BMIs, as well as their waist circumferences. Among the participants, 346 had BMIs of under 25, which, according to guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), denote a healthy weight.A further 571 participants had BMIs ranging from 25 to 30, which placed them in the "overweight" category, and 372 people had a BMIs of 30 or higher, denoting obesity.Among the participants with healthy BMIs, of which 54% were women, the average waist circumference was 33 inches.

Among the overweight participants, of which 56% were females, the average measurement was 36 inches. Lastly, among those with obesity, which included 73% women, the average waist circumference was 41 inches.At a follow-up assessment, after an average of 6 years, the team also asked the participants to undertake MRI scans to measure their cortical thickness and total brain volume, among other factors.