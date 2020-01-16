UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Study Reveals How Fever During Pregnancy Affects Fetal Brain Development

Muhammad Irfan 22 seconds ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 03:26 PM

Study reveals how fever during pregnancy affects fetal brain development

Chinese researchers reported that they have found how a protein named TRPM2 plays a key role in heat response, affecting fetal brain development during pregnancy

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :Chinese researchers reported that they have found how a protein named TRPM2 plays a key role in heat response, affecting fetal brain development during pregnancy.

High body temperature during pregnancy can cause neural tube defects (NTDs) in the fetus. NTDs are birth defects of the brain and spinal cord. The mechanism of the process remains unclear.

According to the new research published in the U.S. journal Science Advances, researchers from the Institute of Zoology under the Chinese academy of Sciences found that when pregnant rats had high body temperatures, there were more neural stem cells in the cerebral cortex of fetal rats but less differentiated neurons. Meanwhile, TRPM2, a protein required for sensitivity to warmth, was activated.

In order to study the relationship between TRPM2 and the development of the fetal cerebral cortex under high temperatures, the researchers knocked down the expression of TRPM2 to study its function.

The results showed that the knockdown of TRPM2 at high temperatures could inhibit the proliferation of neural stem cells and the development of neurons, but the knockdown did not have such effects when pregnant rats experienced normal body temperatures.

The researchers said their study showed that maternal body temperature can regulate the development of fetal cerebral cortex, and identifying TRPM2's role provides a new way to prevent abnormal fetal development caused by maternal high temperature.

Related Topics

China From

Recent Stories

19-year old student kills mother of three for refu ..

16 minutes ago

Dr Ali Imran from Oklahoma University visits UVAS

29 minutes ago

Pakistan squad for Bangladesh T20Is named

36 minutes ago

UAE-based individuals can help WWF Australia emerg ..

42 minutes ago

Saba Qamar to perform in an upcoming feature film

52 minutes ago

Joint committee formed to explore financial packag ..

19 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.