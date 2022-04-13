UrduPoint.com

Study Reveals Why Women More Prone To Alzeimer's

Umer Jamshaid Published April 13, 2022 | 05:19 PM

Study reveals why women more prone to Alzeimer's

An international team of researchers has found that follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH) may have led to a higher incidence of Alzheimer's disease (AD) among older women, providing a possible treatment target for the disease

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :An international team of researchers has found that follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH) may have led to a higher incidence of Alzheimer's disease (AD) among older women, providing a possible treatment target for the disease.

AD is a chronic illness that destroys memory and other critical mental functions. So far, the beta-amyloid protein, which tends to clump together to form plaques in the brain, and abnormal accumulations of a protein called tau that collects inside neurons are thought to play a significant role in the development of AD.

Statistics show that AD has a higher incidence among older women, and the number of female AD patients is twice as the male patients.

Based on previous studies, researchers from China and the United States brought up a theory that the activation of a neural pathway called C/EBP�/AEP is the central process to the pathogenesis of AD.

They then screened for hormones that change drastically during menopause and activate the C/EBP�/AEP pathway. The researchers identified FSH as a possible driving force of AD.

FSH plays an important role in sexual development and functioning. In women, FSH helps control the menstrual cycle and stimulates the growth of eggs in the ovaries. In men, FSH, whose level normally does not change very much, helps control the production of sperm.

The researchers said that around menopause, the FSH level in women increases drastically to more than 10 times than before, while the level of FSH in elderly men was about three times higher than years ago. The sharply-increased FSH can bind with the FSH receptors on the surface of neurons and activate the C/EBP�/AEP pathway, leading to the abnormal change of beta-amyloid and tau proteins.

The researchers used AD mice with ovaries removed as the animal model of women in menopause to improve their theory.

They first blocked FSH to inactivate the pathway, which improves the cognitive abilities of the AD mice.

Then, the researchers knocked out the gene that controls the expression of the FSH receptor on the neuron to block the binding of FSH to the receptor, which also alleviated the cognitive dysfunction.

They also blocked the C/EBP�/AEP pathway, which decreased the pathological changes of the mouse brain. And injecting FSH to the mice was found to promote AD development.The findings have been published in the journal Nature.

According to the researchers, preclinical studies of using FSH antibody to treat AD are currently underway. They will also try to reveal the relationship between the AD risk gene ApoE4 and FSH in the future, exploring why women carrying ApoE4 are more susceptible to AD.

Related Topics

China Male United States Turkish Lira May Women From

Recent Stories

Google deepens its commitment to Pakistan’s gami ..

Google deepens its commitment to Pakistan’s gaming industry

34 minutes ago
 Turkiye successfully tests boosting system for Moo ..

Turkiye successfully tests boosting system for Moon mission

18 seconds ago
 Death toll from Philippines landslides, floods ris ..

Death toll from Philippines landslides, floods rises to 80

20 seconds ago
 Sri Lanka becomes 1st in South Asia trial 5G techn ..

Sri Lanka becomes 1st in South Asia trial 5G technology

21 seconds ago
 Iran to waive visa fees for World Cup fans in near ..

Iran to waive visa fees for World Cup fans in nearby Qatar

23 seconds ago
 Meeting discusses in detail Anti-Polio campaign in ..

Meeting discusses in detail Anti-Polio campaign in SA

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.