Study Shows Pfizer Effective Against COVID-19 Variant In Japan

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 01:51 PM

Study Shows Pfizer Effective Against COVID-19 Variant in Japan

Around 90% of people who received the Pfizer vaccine developed by United States pharmaceutical company Pfizer Inc. were found to have COVID-19 anti-bodies against the coronavirus variant detected in Japan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) Around 90% of people who received the Pfizer vaccine developed by United States pharmaceutical company Pfizer Inc. were found to have COVID-19 anti-bodies against the coronavirus variant detected in Japan.

A study conducted by a research team at Yokohama City University, the results of which were cited by Kyodo, looked at 105 people who had received both doses of the vaccines and have not contracted the virus itself.

The study also looked at seven different variants.

According to the study around 90% to 94% of people were found to have antibodies against variants of the novel coronavirus found in the United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil while 97% of people had antibodies against the variant found in India.

Around 99% of people had anti-bodies against the variant found in Japan at the very start of the pandemic.

Pfizer is currently the only vaccine authorized for use in Japan.

Japan is currently facing a third state of emergency since the outbreak of the pandemic and a fourth wave of infections. As of May 11, Japan's daily infections rose to 4,938 with the total number of active cases up to over 70,000.

