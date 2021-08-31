Study warns of COVID-19 aerosol transmission risk between closely spaced buildings

A study by Chinese researchers has warned of the risk of COVID-19 aerosol transmission between two closely spaced buildings

GUANGZHOU, Aug. 31 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) --:A study by Chinese researchers has warned of the risk of COVID-19 aerosol transmission between two closely spaced buildings.

Researchers from China Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and local CDC workers in Guangdong jointly conducted the investigation based on a locally transmitted case reported in May in south China's Guangdong Province.

They found that the index case (the first identified local case) and a close contact (later diagnosed as an imported case) were located at two different buildings in a Guangzhou hospital at the same time before the diagnosis.

Scientists already know that COVID-19 can be transmitted by aerosol, but transmission usually occurs in confined spaces.

In Guangdong, buildings with high proximity are called "handshake buildings" or "kissing buildings." In the case of the Guangzhou hospital, the two buildings have a distance of only 50 cm and share an exterior ceiling, forming a relatively enclosed space.

Virus sequencing showed that the viruses infecting the two cases shared the same origin. The epidemiological investigators speculated that aerosol transmission might be the transmission path in this case.