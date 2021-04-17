SU Dean Prof Dr. Saleha dies of Covid-19

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 19 minutes ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 03:33 PM

Professor Dr. Saleha Parveen, Dean Faculty of Education of Sindh University, Jamshoro who passed away Friday night was laid to rest here at the local graveyard on Saturday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :Professor Dr. Saleha Parveen, Dean Faculty of education of Sindh University, Jamshoro who passed away Friday night was laid to rest here at the local graveyard on Saturday.

Dr. Saleha was not feeling well since the last couple of days after contracting the Coronavirus, SU spokesman Nadir Mugheri said.

He said Dr.

Saleha was shifted to a hospital on Friday morning after her condition deteriorated where she breathed her last.

Prof. Saleha Parveen was first appointed dean Faculty of Education, Sindh university, Jamshoro in the year 2016 and second time her tenure was also extended on June 12, 2019.

The funeral prayer of the deceased was offered at her residence near Fateh Chowk and was laid to rest in the local graveyard in Latifabad, spokesman added.

