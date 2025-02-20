Successful kidney transplant conducted at Jinnah Hospital Lahore

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has announced the successful completion of another kidney transplant at Jinnah Hospital Lahore on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has announced the successful completion of another kidney transplant at Jinnah Hospital Lahore on Thursday.

In a statement, the minister highlighted that the transplant was conducted entirely free of cost, in line with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

According to details, 24-year-old Dr. Umair donated his kidney to his sister, Umm Habiba.

The siblings traveled from the United States and Sharjah to Pakistan specifically for the procedure. Following the successful transplant, Umm Habiba has been discharged from the hospital, and both she and her donor brother are in good health.

The minister congratulated Principal Allama Iqbal Medical College Professor Asghar Naqi, Head of Urology Professor Naveed Iqbal, and Medical Superintendent Jinnah Hospital Lahore Dr. Kashif Jahangir for their efforts in making this medical achievement possible.