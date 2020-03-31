Sudan Confirms New Imported COVID-19 Case, Total Number Rises to 7 - Health Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) Sudan has confirmed another COVID-19 case, bringing the total number of infected to seven, the Sudanese Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Laboratory tests revealed a new case of the COVID-19 disease on Tuesday morning," the ministry said in a statement, adding that the COVID-19 carrier was a 60-year-old Emirati man who arrived in Sudan from the United Arab Emirates on March 14.

The authority added that the patient was quarantined in the capital of Khartoum and that it would report any developments.

On Monday, the country's Health Ministry announced a second COVID-19 related death.