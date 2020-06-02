(@FahadShabbir)

At least 147 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Sudan over the past 24 hours, down from the 226 positive tests reported the previous day, the country's Health Ministry said early on Tuesday

Sudan's highest daily infection rate since May 21 - 279 cases - was recorded on Saturday. As of now, the total count in the country has reached 5,173.

The tally of recoveries has risen by 99 to 1,522, while the death toll has increased by 12 to 298 over the past day, according to the ministry's epidemiological report.

The majority of cases - 4,078 - have been registered in the province of Khartoum, including in the country's capital city.

On March 16, Sudan announced a state of emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic, and a curfew was introduced throughout the country. An around-the-clock quarantine regime has been in effect since April 18 in the Khartoum province. On May 19, the country's authorities decided to extend the restrictions for another two weeks.