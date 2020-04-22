Sufficient stock of PPEs available to deal COVID-19: DC

Health department Attock has sufficient stock of PPEs (Personal Protective Equipments) for doctors, paramedics and other allied staff working round the clock in hospitals and quarantine centers to deal coronavirus emergency

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Health department Attock has sufficient stock of PPEs (Personal Protective Equipments) for doctors, paramedics and other allied staff working round the clock in hospitals and quarantine centers to deal coronavirus emergency.

Deputy Commissioner Attock Ali Anan Qamar expressed these views while talking to media persons here.

He said, at present there were six hospitals and 14 quarantine centers to deal coronavirus emergency while government was utilizing maximum available resources to ensure safety of the doctors , paramedics and for the purpose enough PPEs have been provided by the government.

DC Ali Anan Qamar while giving details of the PPEs said that health department Attock has been provided with 2988 N95 masks, 230,430 pair of gloves, 4282 gowns, 848 goggles, 15,411 shoe covers and 1639 viral transport media (VTM) kits.

He said , at present there were 29 coronavirus positive patients and mostly were in stable condition.

He said that beside this government was extending financial support to the needy families under Ehsaas Kafalat Programme and so for Rs 21.765 million have been disbursed among 17400 needy families.