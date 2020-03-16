Sukkur administration closes shrines for three weeks in wake of corona virus

The district administration Sukkur has closed the shrines, public libraries, for three weeks in the wake of Covid-19 emergency

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :The district administration Sukkur has closed the shrines, public libraries, for three weeks in the wake of Covid-19 emergency.

Official said that that district administration also asked the wedding halls to stop holding functions.

The administration said strict action would be taken against violators of the government directives.

The district administration officials also checked the educational institutions.