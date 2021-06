(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :The Sukkur remained in the grip of heat wave when mercury reached 49.1C here on Thursday.

The local Met office, predicted hot and dry weather to be prevailed in most parts of the Sukkur region while very hot in plain areas.