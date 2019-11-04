UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Issues Notices In Transfer Of Trust Hospitals To Provinces Case

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 09:51 PM

Supreme Court (SC) Monday issued notices to Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zaffar Mirza, Punjab and Sindh provinces and adjourned hearing on the transfer of trust hospitals to provinces for two weeks

The apex court also directed the provincial governments to release funds to hospitals until decision on review petitions.

A three-member SC bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the review petitions.

During the course of proceedings, the additional attorney general argued that the apex court had ordered that trust hospitals could not be transferred to the provinces. The Federal government again wanted to transfer these hospitals to the provinces, he added.

He said the federal government had also sought legal opinion in this regard and the matter would be tabled again before the federal cabinet.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial said the federal government had not filed review petition against the apex court verdict.

He asked whether the government itself was reviewing the judicial decisions. Hospitals were in poor condition as federal and provincial governments were not funding for hospitals, he added.

Later, the court accepted the review petitions of Sindh and Punjab provinces for hearing and adjourned hearing for two weeks.

