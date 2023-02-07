UrduPoint.com

Supreme Court Suspends Reinstatement Of Senior Medical Officer Holy Family Hospital

Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2023 | 08:51 PM

The Supreme Court on Tuesday annulled the decision to reinstate Dr. Tahir Sharif Malik, Senior Medical Officer of Holy Family Hospital, Rawalpindi

A three-member SC bench comprising Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ayesha A Malik and Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by the Government of Punjab against the Service Tribunal order.

During the course of proceedings, the court was informed that Dr. Tahir Sharif Malik was dismissed by Punjab Health Department for non-attendance and violation of official orders.

The Service Tribunal reinstated Dr. Tahir Sharif.

The Punjab Health Department had approached the Supreme Court against the restoration.

