Surge in coronavirus cases in Pb

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :The Punjab province witnessed a increase in coronavirus case as 223 new cases were reported on Thursday, while the pandemic claimed seven more precious lives in the province.

According to the spokesperson of the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department,the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 101,237, while so far the total number of deaths in the province were recorded as 2,277 altogether .

The P&SHD confirmed that 96 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore,1 in Nankana Sahib,1 in Sheikhupura,94 in Rawalpindi, 1 in Narowal,2 in Gujrat,1 in Mandi Bahauddin,7 in Multan,3 in Multan, 1 in Vehari,2 in Faisalabad, 1 in Rahimyar Khan,6 in Sargodha,1 in Mianwali, 1 in Khoshab, 2 in Bhakkar, 1 in Muzaffargarh, 1 in Sahiwal and a new case of COVID-19 was reported in Okara district during the last 24 hours.

The department conducted 1,420,471 tests for COVID-19 so far,while 96,989 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.

The Punjab health department has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.