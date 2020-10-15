UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Surge In Coronavirus Cases In Pb

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 12:08 PM

Surge in coronavirus cases in Pb

The Punjab province witnessed a increase in coronavirus case as 223 new cases were reported on Thursday, while the pandemic claimed seven more precious lives in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :The Punjab province witnessed a increase in coronavirus case as 223 new cases were reported on Thursday, while the pandemic claimed seven more precious lives in the province.

According to the spokesperson of the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department,the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 101,237, while so far the total number of deaths in the province were recorded as 2,277 altogether .

The P&SHD confirmed that 96 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore,1 in Nankana Sahib,1 in Sheikhupura,94 in Rawalpindi, 1 in Narowal,2 in Gujrat,1 in Mandi Bahauddin,7 in Multan,3 in Multan, 1 in Vehari,2 in Faisalabad, 1 in Rahimyar Khan,6 in Sargodha,1 in Mianwali, 1 in Khoshab, 2 in Bhakkar, 1 in Muzaffargarh, 1 in Sahiwal and a new case of COVID-19 was reported in Okara district during the last 24 hours.

.

The department conducted 1,420,471 tests for COVID-19 so far,while 96,989 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.

The Punjab health department has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Punjab Gujrat Sahiwal Okara Sargodha Rawalpindi Sheikhupura Bhakkar Mandi Bahauddin Mianwali Muzaffargarh Narowal Nankana Sahib Rahimyar Khan Vehari Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Babar Azam turns 26th today

6 minutes ago

'All Pakistan Mega Family Festival' to be held on ..

1 minute ago

Kyrgyz President Appoints New Secretary of Securit ..

1 minute ago

ATC acquits PTM leaders from check post attack cas ..

1 minute ago

PCB confirms player approach during National T20 C ..

10 minutes ago

Hunain Shah aspires to follow brother Naseem’s f ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.