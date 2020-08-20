UrduPoint.com
Survey Shows Eating Habit Change Among Chinese During COVID-19 Epidemic

A recent survey showed that around 91 percent of respondents have changed their eating habits during the COVID-19 epidemic, the China Youth Daily reported Thursda

According to the survey of 2,001 people, these new habits include eating well-cooked meat, selected by 69 percent of the respondents; eating less raw or cold food, by 57.6 percent; and drinking more water and eating more fresh fruits, vegetables and high-protein food, by 57.3 percent.

The survey also showed that many people have adopted healthier habits and food preparation techniques due to the epidemic.

More than 51 percent of the respondents said they wash their hands before eating, and 34 percent said they use salt or baking soda solution to wash fruits and vegetables. Another 31.3 percent use separate kitchenware for raw and prepared food.

Ninety-eight percent of those surveyed agreed that it is important to develop healthy eating habits, and 95.5 percent said they will maintain their newfound habits.

Among the respondents, 43.7 percent were born in the 1980s while 35.1 percent were born in the 1990s.

