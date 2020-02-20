UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Suspected Corona Virus Case Surfaces In Karachi

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 01:05 PM

Suspected corona virus case surfaces in Karachi

Corona virus suspected case has surfaced in Karachi.According Sindh Health department, Corona virus symptoms appeared in a 22 year old Pakistani student who came some days ago from China

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th February, 2020) Corona virus suspected case has surfaced in Karachi.According Sindh Health department, Corona virus symptoms appeared in a 22 year old Pakistani student who came some days ago from China.

Doctors while declaring him suspect shifted to hospital.

According to sources that, Doctors worried after seeing initial medical analysis of samples which were taken from patient body. They kept patient in isolation ward and sent samples to National Health Institution (NIH) for more confirmation.According to sources that final decision will be taken after reports come from NIH and patient will be kept in isolation till final decision.

All the precautionary measurements are being taken regarding this matter.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan China Student All From

Recent Stories

PML-Q Chief advices PM Imran Khan to stay away fro ..

2 minutes ago

I would love if more international team consider t ..

2 minutes ago

Emirates Post issues commemorative stamps with new ..

8 minutes ago

Legend actress "Tamanna Begum" remembered on death ..

3 minutes ago

Soldiers Banned From Leaving S. Korea's Daegu Over ..

3 minutes ago

QAU Alumni demands special package on achieving 85 ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.