UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Suspected Coronavirus Chinese Patient Shifted To PIMS Hospital

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 03:24 PM

Suspected coronavirus Chinese patient shifted to PIMS hospital

Chinese citizen has been admitted in Pakistan Institution of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital in isolation ward due to suspicion of coronavirus

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th February, 2020) Chinese citizen has been admitted in Pakistan Institution of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital in isolation ward due to suspicion of coronavirus.According to media reports, a Chinese passenger coming from China was shifted to PIMS hospital due to suspicion of coronavirus from Islamabad Airport.

According to hospital sources that Chinese citizen has slight cough and fever from last day .Chinese citizen will be kept under observation in hospital for 12 hours.The decision of keeping him under medical treatment or discharging will be made in the light of test report.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad China Media From Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif asks UK hospital to postpone his surg ..

10 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed receives Uzbekistan&#039;s Minis ..

14 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed receives Uzbekistan&#039;s Minis ..

14 minutes ago

Moscow Calls on JCPOA Parties to Follow Obligation ..

4 minutes ago

Kremlin Says Russia Making Comprehensive Effort to ..

4 minutes ago

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed in Faisalabad

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.