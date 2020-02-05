Suspected coronavirus Chinese patient shifted to PIMS hospital

Chinese citizen has been admitted in Pakistan Institution of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital in isolation ward due to suspicion of coronavirus

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th February, 2020) Chinese citizen has been admitted in Pakistan Institution of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital in isolation ward due to suspicion of coronavirus.According to media reports, a Chinese passenger coming from China was shifted to PIMS hospital due to suspicion of coronavirus from Islamabad Airport.

According to hospital sources that Chinese citizen has slight cough and fever from last day .Chinese citizen will be kept under observation in hospital for 12 hours.The decision of keeping him under medical treatment or discharging will be made in the light of test report.