Suspected polio case reported in Tando Allahyar district

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :A team of doctors on Monday took blood samples of eight years old girl suspected to have polio virus in Tando Allahyar district.

According to doctors, 8 month old Komal daughter of Ayaz Ali Rind from Chambar taluka of Tando Allahyar district was suspected to have polio virus.

On receiving information a team consisting of five doctors visited the village Nazar Ali Rind and took samples of the affected baby.

The doctors have sent these samples to Islamabad laboratory for further confirmation.

They said the girl was seemed to have been affected from polio virus but could be confirmed after receiving report from Islamabad laboratory.