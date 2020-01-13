UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Suspected Polio Case Reported In Tando Allahyar District

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 11:32 PM

Suspected polio case reported in Tando Allahyar district

A team of doctors on Monday took blood samples of eight years old girl suspected to have polio virus in Tando Allahyar district

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :A team of doctors on Monday took blood samples of eight years old girl suspected to have polio virus in Tando Allahyar district.

According to doctors, 8 month old Komal daughter of Ayaz Ali Rind from Chambar taluka of Tando Allahyar district was suspected to have polio virus.

On receiving information a team consisting of five doctors visited the village Nazar Ali Rind and took samples of the affected baby.

The doctors have sent these samples to Islamabad laboratory for further confirmation.

They said the girl was seemed to have been affected from polio virus but could be confirmed after receiving report from Islamabad laboratory.

Related Topics

Islamabad Polio Tando Allahyar From Blood

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed holds talks with Prime Minister ..

4 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Japan&#039;s Prime Mini ..

34 minutes ago

Airstrike in Northern Nigeria Kills Boko Haram's S ..

1 minute ago

US stocks gain ahead of trade deal signing

1 minute ago

Difference of opinion among allied parties not a n ..

1 minute ago

Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan inspects snow affect ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.