Swat Offers Vaccination To Locals, Tourists

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 05:08 PM

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :District Health Officer (DHO), Dr. Muhammad Saleem on Tuesday informed that besides local population the vaccination facility was being also provided to tourists in Swat.

The tourists visiting Swat can get vaccinated from any vaccination center in the district, he said adding for the purpose, the tourists should have to get the registration number via SMS.

He further said that for the convenience of the tourists, the facility of vaccination has also been provided at the hospitals and health centers near the tourist places from where the local population and tourists both can be vaccinated.

Citing details, the DHO said that Civil Hospitals Barikot, Kabal, Matta, Mingora, Khawazakhela, Kalam, Madain, Kidney Hospital, Saidu Group of Hospitals, RHC Darmai, Dolai, Chapariyal and BHU Charbagh and Fatehpur were providing the vaccination facility.

Arrangements have been made for mass vaccination at Wadudia Hall Saidu Sharif, Dr. Muhammad Saleem said and added that while enjoying scenic beauty of Swat valley, tourists should follow corona SOPs so that the situation remains under control and tourism activities may not lead to further spread of coronavirus.

