UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SWD Organizes Mammography Camp At Tando Alam

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 07:05 PM

SWD organizes Mammography camp at Tando Alam

Sindh government's Social Welfare Department (SWD) in collaboration with Oil and Gas Development Corporation Limited (OGDCL) organized two day Mammography Camp in OGDCL public dispensary of Tando Alam Oil Complex

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :Sindh government's Social Welfare Department (SWD) in collaboration with Oil and Gas Development Corporation Limited (OGDCL) organized two day Mammography Camp in OGDCL public dispensary of Tando Alam Oil Complex.

The spokesman of social welfare department here on Thursday informed that doctors and technical experts of Cancer Care Hospital Lahore conducted mammography of 120 visitors of the camp and also briefed them about preventive measures to avert threats of breast cancer.

The camp was jointly inaugurated by the Field Manager OGDCL Mehmood Zaman and In-charge OGDCL Public Dispensary Tando Alam Oil Complex, Dr. Qamar Zaman Jokhio. The Field Manager highly appreciated the efforts of organizing camp for poor women of the area and said under OGDCL social welfare programme, more medical camps would be organized in future as well.

Related Topics

Sindh Lahore Poor Oil Women Gas Breast Cancer Cancer Government

Recent Stories

Uzbekistan to Sign Contract With Rosatom for Nucle ..

1 minute ago

17 civilians killed in 3rd attack on Yemen market: ..

1 minute ago

RPO Abottabad visits DRC, reviews performance

1 minute ago

Dagger Prison Three-day Sports Gala begins in Dagg ..

1 minute ago

Five reasons the COP25 climate talks failed

11 minutes ago

Qasim Suri inaugurates NADRA Center of Satellite T ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.