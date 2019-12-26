SWD organizes Mammography camp at Tando Alam

Sindh government's Social Welfare Department (SWD) in collaboration with Oil and Gas Development Corporation Limited (OGDCL) organized two day Mammography Camp in OGDCL public dispensary of Tando Alam Oil Complex

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) : Sindh government 's Social Welfare Department (SWD) in collaboration with Oil and Gas Development Corporation Limited (OGDCL) organized two day Mammography Camp in OGDCL public dispensary of Tando Alam Oil Complex.

The spokesman of social welfare department here on Thursday informed that doctors and technical experts of Cancer Care Hospital Lahore conducted mammography of 120 visitors of the camp and also briefed them about preventive measures to avert threats of breast cancer.

The camp was jointly inaugurated by the Field Manager OGDCL Mehmood Zaman and In-charge OGDCL Public Dispensary Tando Alam Oil Complex, Dr. Qamar Zaman Jokhio. The Field Manager highly appreciated the efforts of organizing camp for poor women of the area and said under OGDCL social welfare programme, more medical camps would be organized in future as well.