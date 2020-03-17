Sweden announces coronavirus economic package

Sweden unveiled Monday a series of economic measures worth up to 28 billion euros to mitigate the economic fallout of the new coronavirus, as the country's central bank announced a round of so called quantitative easing of the same size

Stockholm, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ):Sweden unveiled Monday a series of economic measures worth up to 28 billion euros to mitigate the economic fallout of the new coronavirus, as the country's central bank announced a round of so called quantitative easing of the same size.

"This is a completely unique situation for Sweden's economy," Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson told a press conference Monday morning.

"We want today's announcement to enable as many companies as possible to make it through this crisis," she added.

The measures presented included amended rules for temporary layoffs, under which the government would shoulder a bigger share of the pay for staff made temporarily redundant.

Also, employers in Sweden normally pay for the first two weeks of sick leave but during April and May the state would now instead pay from day one.

In addition, companies would also be able to put off paying taxes.

According to the government, depending on how many companies end up taking advantage of the measures, the cost could amount to 300 billion Swedish kronor ($31.

1 billion, 27.8 billion euros).

The proposed measures need to be approved by the country's parliament, which is scheduled to vote on a revised budget on Thursday.

Later on Monday, the Riksbank, Sweden's central bank, announced it would extend its quantitative easing program and purchase government bonds of up to 300 billion kronor.

The central bank decision was taken at an extraordinary meeting and follows an announcement last week, when the bank said it was ready to extend loans totalling up to 500 billion kronor to ailing companies.

After years of negative interest rates the Riksbank decided to raise its guiding rate to zero percent as late as December last year, but the bank said in a statement Monday that it was "ready to take further action if necessary."On Monday, Sweden had 1,059 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and six deaths.

Health authorities on Monday also recommended that all those able to work from home in Stockholm should do so, and that people over 70 should try to limit social contact as much as possible.