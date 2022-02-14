UrduPoint.com

Sweden Recommends Fourth Jab For Over-80s

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2022 | 03:02 PM

Sweden recommends fourth jab for over-80s

Sweden's public health agency on Monday recommended a fourth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine for people over the age of 80, those in nursing homes and those receiving at-home care

Stockholm, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Sweden's public health agency on Monday recommended a fourth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine for people over the age of 80, those in nursing homes and those receiving at-home care.

The agency said the jab should be taken four months after the previous dose, at the earliest.

"The spread of Covid-19 is still intense in Sweden. An increasing number of cases have been reported in recent weeks, including among people at increased risk of severe illness," the agency said.

"The immune system's ability to react to the vaccination, and build up lasting protection, decreases with age," it added.

"A booster strengthens that protection," state epidemiologist Anders Tegnell said in a statement from the agency.

In Sweden, more than 85 percent of those over the age of 80, have received a third dose of the vaccine, as have 55 percent of over-18s.

The Scandinavian country, which lifted all its restrictions on February 9 despite a surge in Omicron infections, made headlines early in the pandemic for choosing to not impose lockdowns.

With more than 16,500 fatalities so far, its death toll is slightly better than the European average but is far higher than those of neighbouring Norway, Finland and Denmark.

Related Topics

Norway Sweden Finland Denmark February All From

Recent Stories

Iranian delegation led by Interior Minister Dr Vah ..

Iranian delegation led by Interior Minister Dr Vahidi arrives in Islamabad

2 minutes ago
 PSL 2022: Haris Rauf says Lahore crowd is exceptio ..

PSL 2022: Haris Rauf says Lahore crowd is exceptional

15 minutes ago
 Munich Conference Chairman Attempts to Persuade Ru ..

Munich Conference Chairman Attempts to Persuade Russia to Participate in Event

1 minute ago
 Commissioner inaugurates spring celebrations at SA ..

Commissioner inaugurates spring celebrations at SAU

1 minute ago
 PTI outclasses rivals in LG by elections in KP

PTI outclasses rivals in LG by elections in KP

1 minute ago
 China's central SOEs report growth in January

China's central SOEs report growth in January

1 minute ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>