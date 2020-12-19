UrduPoint.com
Swiss Authorise Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 Vaccine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 03:23 PM

Swiss authorise Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine has been authorised for use in Switzerland following a two-month rolling review, the Swissmedic regulatory authority said Saturday.

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine has been authorised for use in Switzerland following a two-month rolling review, the Swissmedic regulatory authority said Saturday.

"After a meticulous review of the available information, Swissmedic concluded that the Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer/BioNTech is safe and that its benefit outweighs the risks," the body said in a statement.

More Stories From Health

