(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Swiss pharmaceutical company Lonza signed on Wednesday a new deal with Moderna vaccine manufacturer on the production of the drug's substance at a facility in the Netherlands, which will allow to boost the vaccine's supply by an additional 300 million doses per year

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) Swiss pharmaceutical company Lonza signed on Wednesday a new deal with Moderna vaccine manufacturer on the production of the drug's substance at a facility in the Netherlands, which will allow to boost the vaccine's supply by an additional 300 million doses per year.

"Lonza today announced the expansion of its collaboration with Moderna, a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines. The expanded collaboration will further extend the manufacture of the drug substance for the COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna and provides for the installation of a new manufacturing line for drug substance production at Lonza's Geleen (NL) site," the company said in a statement.

When fully operational, the new production line is expected to contribute to the supply of an additional 300 million doses of the new booster vaccine a year, with 50 microgram per dose.

Under the 10-year strategic collaboration deal, signed between Lonza and Moderna in May 2020, the Swiss drug manufacturer has already installed three production lines at its global sites in Switzerland and the US. In April 2021, the two companies entered a new agreement to add three more production lines at the Swiss site.

Spanish pharmaceutical company Rovi has also announced the opening of a new production line for Moderna's drug substance in Granada this year.

Moderna expects to supply up to 600 million additional vaccine doses through its EU production partnerships.