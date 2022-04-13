UrduPoint.com

Switzerland Authorizes US Novavax Vaccine Against COVID-19 - State Watchdog

Nuvaxoid coronavirus vaccine, developed by the US pharmaceutical company Novavax, has been given a temporary permission to be used in Switzerland, the state's medical watchdog Swissmedic said in a statement on Wednesday

"Swissmedic has authorised the Nuvaxovid vaccine from manufacturer Novavax for people aged 18 and over. According to the documentation assessed by the Swiss Agency for Therapeutic Products, the level of protection afforded seven days after the second dose of the vaccine is approximately 90 percent," the statement said.

This is the fourth COVID-19 vaccine approved for use in Switzerland, following Pfizer (BioNTech), Spikevax (Moderna), and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson).

According to Swiss Federal Office of Public Health, as of April 11, 69.12% of the country's population (more than 6 million people) are fully vaccinated against coronavirus.

On February 17, Swiss authorities lifted almost all restrictions imposed due to the pandemic, including the requirement for those without a COVID-19 certificate to visit public places.

