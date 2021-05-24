UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Switzerland Ready To Study Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Safety If There Is Request- Minister

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 05:13 PM

Switzerland Ready to Study Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Safety If There Is Request- Minister

Switzerland has not yet received a request from Russia to assess safety of the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 but is ready to study it if there is a relevant offer, Alain Berset, a member of the Swiss Federal Council who is in charge of healthcare, said on Monda

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) Switzerland has not yet received a request from Russia to assess safety of the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 but is ready to study it if there is a relevant offer, Alain Berset, a member of the Swiss Federal Council who is in charge of healthcare, said on Monday.

"As far as I know, as of now, Swissmedic [Swiss surveillance authority for medicines] has not received such a request. If it happens, the request will be certainly studied if the producer's dosser includes all the necessary documents," Berset said at a press conference.

Although Switzerland is aware of the Russian vaccine's effectiveness, it cannot start purchasing any vaccine without a safety and effectiveness assessment by Swissmedic, Berset continued.

Related Topics

Russia Switzerland All From

Recent Stories

PM takes notice of mishandling of complaint on Cit ..

24 minutes ago

Filipinos prefer China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine: ..

2 minutes ago

Belarus to Notify ICAO, IATA of Readiness to Inves ..

2 minutes ago

5 swimming pools sealed in faisalabad

2 minutes ago

Bootlegger held with liquor in sargodha

2 minutes ago

MEPCO offers relief to tubewell consumers for paym ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.