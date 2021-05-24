Switzerland has not yet received a request from Russia to assess safety of the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 but is ready to study it if there is a relevant offer, Alain Berset, a member of the Swiss Federal Council who is in charge of healthcare, said on Monda

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) Switzerland has not yet received a request from Russia to assess safety of the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 but is ready to study it if there is a relevant offer, Alain Berset, a member of the Swiss Federal Council who is in charge of healthcare, said on Monday.

"As far as I know, as of now, Swissmedic [Swiss surveillance authority for medicines] has not received such a request. If it happens, the request will be certainly studied if the producer's dosser includes all the necessary documents," Berset said at a press conference.

Although Switzerland is aware of the Russian vaccine's effectiveness, it cannot start purchasing any vaccine without a safety and effectiveness assessment by Swissmedic, Berset continued.