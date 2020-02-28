UrduPoint.com
Switzerland Suspends All Major Events To Combat Virus

Muhammad Irfan 11 seconds ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 02:43 PM

Switzerland suspends all major events to combat virus

The Swiss government on Friday said it was suspending all events in the country involving more than 1,000 participants until March 15 in a bid to stop new coronavirus contagion

The Swiss government on Friday said it was suspending all events in the country involving more than 1,000 participants until March 15 in a bid to stop new coronavirus contagion.

"Large-scale events involving more than 1,000 people are to be banned. The ban comes into immediate effect and will apply at least until 15 March," the government said in a statement after the country registered its ninth case.

