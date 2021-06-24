UrduPoint.com
Switzerland To Ease COVID-19 Measures, Facilitate Entry For Travelers

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 02:22 PM

The government of Switzerland confirmed Wednesday that several COVID-19 measures will be alleviated and "simplified significantly" starting from Saturday, and rules for foreigners entering the Alpine country will be eased, the Federal Council said in a statement

"There are few measures left, but it is fundamental that they are followed properly," said head of the Federal Department of Home Affairs Alain Berset at a press conference.

Starting from Saturday, masks will not have to be worn outdoors, the statement said, including on railway platforms, at bus stops and in shopping halls.

Telecommuting will be a "recommendation" and is not mandatory anymore. The requirement for masks in the workplace is also lifted, giving companies the choice to ask their employees to wear them.

Many public places such as shops and sporting facilities can welcome customers at full capacity. Events will now be able to accommodate 10,000 people seated, with COVID-19 certificates. Events without a COVID certificate, if the public are seated, up to 1,000 people may attend -- indoors or outdoors.

