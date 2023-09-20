Open Menu

Symposium Focuses On Post-childbirth Challenges

Faizan Hashmi Published September 20, 2023 | 07:50 PM

NATHIAGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :A two-day Pakistan Urogynaecological Association (PUGA) Symposium focusing on post-childbirth issues came to a successful closure here on Wednesday organized by the Gynecology Department of Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) under the supervision of Professor Dr. Raqiya Sultana.

The Primary objective of this symposium was to create awareness about pelvic floor dysfunction, a pressing issue for women, particularly after childbirth.

Experts from the fields of gynecology, obstetrics, and various medical domains across Pakistan congregated to share knowledge and explore the latest treatments and techniques.

The symposium featured interactive sessions, discussions, and practical demonstrations related to the diagnosis, treatment, and rehabilitation of pelvic floor dysfunction in women after childbirth.

The presentations delivered by the participants were of outstanding quality, leaving a lasting impression on the audience. Participants acknowledged that the symposium provided valuable insights into tackling this critical issue and stressed the importance of increased awareness and effective management.

Eminent experts in the field of gynecology also made presentations during the event. Organizers collectively emphasized the symposium's significance in promoting awareness and efficient management of pelvic floor dysfunction in women.

Chairman BOG Mushtaq Jadoon, lauded the substantial participation in such events, highlighting their pivotal role in shaping medical fraternity perspectives and practical approaches concerning women's health.

He commended the relentless efforts of the Gynecology Department at Ayub Teaching Hospital. Overall, the two-day PUGA Symposium on post-childbirth and pelvic floor dysfunction achieved resounding success, offering medical professionals a valuable platform to exchange knowledge and share best practices in women's health management.

Organizers expressed their gratitude to all participants who contributed to the success of this symposium.

This event serves as a shining example of similar educational programs in Pakistan, aiming to raise awareness and facilitate effective treatment of women's health issues.

