The Syrian government stands ready to provide care for all citizens should COVID-19 continue its spread throughout the country, despite any differences arising from a years-long internal conflict, Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) The Syrian government stands ready to provide care for all citizens should COVID-19 continue its spread throughout the country, despite any differences arising from a years-long internal conflict, Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad told Sputnik.

Mekdad stated that the government had an obligation to treat every single citizen in the country should the need arise. The Syrian authorities have so far confirmed nine active COVID-19 cases and one death.

"Syria will be ready to treat all its people because the Syrian government is responsible for all its people," he said.

The deputy foreign minister said that the government was already mobilizing resources to produce and distribute therapeutic drugs and medical equipment in order to combat the spread of the disease.

"Syria has mobilized all its efforts to make medicine and medical equipment available to treat the cases," Mekdad remarked.

He added that a curfew had been established from 18:00-06:00 every day as part of efforts to prevent community transmission.

However, Mekdad suggested that the ongoing conflict in the northwestern province of Idlib could hinder attempts to contain the outbreak and treat those who contract the disease.

"We believe the United States, its allies in the West, the Turkish government and the terrorist groups are responsible for the dangers the people will face in that region," the deputy foreign minister stated.

Despite these issues, the Syrian government is open to cooperation with members of the international community to ensure that help gets to those who need it, the deputy foreign minister stated.

"We are ready in fact for international cooperation," Mekdad remarked.

During a press briefing on Thursday, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric expressed his concern about the potential of COVID-19 spreading among internally displaced people in Syria's northwestern regions.